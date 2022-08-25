NORWICH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Arts Council is hosting two classes this fall for people looking to learn how to crochet.

On Thursday, October 6th, Pat Horton will teach a class where participants will crochet their own winter hat.

The following week, on October 13th, Horton will lead another class and teach people how to make their own pair of mittens.

Both events are $15 with all supplies included. They will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at 27 West Main Street in Norwich.

Pat Horton is a crafter from the Norwich area.

You can register for the event here.