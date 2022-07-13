NORWICH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Chenango Arts Council announced the details of their annual summer camp.

The annual Kids Summer Art Camp has expanded into, Summer Cool: Student Theater and Arts, and will introduce improv, miming, story telling, and the art of Renaissance Mask Making along with the usual drawing and painting.

There are three 5 day workshops scheduled for the summer of 2022 on August 1st-5th, August 8th-12th, and August 15th-19th. Each workshop will be open to middle and high school aged kids. They will be held at 27 West Main Street in Norwich.

The sessions run Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and will each end on Friday with a performance for family and friends on the Martin W. Kappel Stage.

Barbara Gregson will teach the theater portion of the workshop and Branden Law will teach the visual arts portion.

According to the council, Gregson has studied mime in Paris, mask making in Italy, and drama in London. She also authored A Guide to Creating and Making Your Own Theater Work and is currently working on writing and producing two large-scale productions.

Law is a Norwich native who studied at Savannah College of Art and Design, SUNY Oneonta, and is currently pursuing his masters in Art Education at Adelphi University

The workshop costs $150 for each student and that covers tuition and all of the necessary supplies. Scholarships are also still available. You can register by visiting chenangoarts.org or by calling 607-336-2787.