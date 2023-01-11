JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome-Tioga Workforce NY is hosting an event for those interested in becoming a licensed CDL driver.

On Wednesday, January 18th, a CDL driver training workshop and job fair will take place at the Broome-Tioga Workforce offices in the Oakdale Commons.

A workshop presentation will be held from 1 to 2 and answer some of the following informational questions.

Is CDL the career for me?

How do I obtain a Commercial Learners Permit?

What opportunities are available with a CDL?

What wages and benefits can I expect?

What training and funding is available?

How much does it cost to obtain a CDL license?

From 2 to 3, attendees will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with the following companies and apply for jobs:

Amrex

BC Transit

BOTHAR Construction

Broome County Clerk’s Office/DMV

Performance Food Service

NYS DOT

Sage Truck Driving Schools

Willow Run Foods

The Oakdale commons is located at 501 Reynolds Road in Johnson City.