JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome-Tioga Workforce NY is hosting an event for those interested in becoming a licensed CDL driver.
On Wednesday, January 18th, a CDL driver training workshop and job fair will take place at the Broome-Tioga Workforce offices in the Oakdale Commons.
A workshop presentation will be held from 1 to 2 and answer some of the following informational questions.
- Is CDL the career for me?
- How do I obtain a Commercial Learners Permit?
- What opportunities are available with a CDL?
- What wages and benefits can I expect?
- What training and funding is available?
- How much does it cost to obtain a CDL license?
From 2 to 3, attendees will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with the following companies and apply for jobs:
- Amrex
- BC Transit
- BOTHAR Construction
- Broome County Clerk’s Office/DMV
- Performance Food Service
- NYS DOT
- Sage Truck Driving Schools
- Willow Run Foods
The Oakdale commons is located at 501 Reynolds Road in Johnson City.