ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Popular creative rock act Caviar and Grits will perform at Glendale Park on Saturday, July 30th from 4-6 p.m. They are the featured performer of this week’s Music in the Glen Concert Series.

Caviar and Grits was formed by singer and songwriter Michaela Clark. The group features many talented regional artists who have long-standing performance experience. They have performed at various local clubs and at regional festivals; they come highly recommended.

Event Director Rob Weinberger calls them on of the most creative acts in the Binghamton music scene.

Music in the Glen continues every Tuesday and Saturday up until Labor Day Weekend. All concerts are weather dependent and free with voluntary donations to pay the acts. You can find a schedule of all the upcoming acts at the Music in the Glen Endicott Facebook page.