BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Jolly ‘Ol Saint Nicholas is taking a break from making this year’s naughty and nice lists to help save the Bundy.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The Bundy Musuem of history and Art is inviting families, friends, pets, individuals, and anyone who wants to capture their memories this season to its Santa Photos holiday event on December 1. Guests can enjoy mini photoshoot with Santa Claus from 3 to 5 p.m.

Photo sessions will be 10 minutes in length. Packages start at $15 and three poses, an online custom Gallery for downloading, viewing, and sharing, and the opportunity to write a letter to Santa. Everyone who writes a letter to Santa will receive a response. However, the initial letter must include a self-addressed stamped envelope.

All proceeds from the event will go directly towards saving the Bundy Musuem. Photos will be taken by Burt’s Photos Tioga.

To schedule an appointment, click here. Choose “Bundy Museum of History and Art” as your choice location.

To learn more about photos with Santa along with the Bundy Musuem and its upcoming events, visit bundymuseum.org.