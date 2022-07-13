OXFORD, NY (WIVT/WBHG) – Pittsburg band, Buffalo Rose is scheduled to preform on July 17 at 2:00, in Oxford’s Lafayette Park.

The free concert is a series of shows presented by 6 On The Square, a not-for-profit, volunteer-based acoustic music listening room and arts venue.

The band released their debut album, “The Soil and the Seed,” and EPs “Big Stampede” (2019) and “Borrowed and Blue” (2020). Their most recent release being 2022’s “Rabbit.”

Buffalo Rose has opened for the Wood Brothers, Mipso, Pokey LaFarge, Tyler Childers, The Infamous Stringdusters, and shared a stage with musician Sam Bush.

The concert will be following public health guidelines for COVID-19.

For more information on Buffalo Rose or 6 On The Square, go to buffalorosemusic.com or 6onthesquare.org.