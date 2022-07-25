BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Division of Solid Waste Management is hosting a paper shredding event for Broome County residents on Saturday, July 30th, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The event will be held at SUNY Broome in Parking Lot 4 by the baseball field. Attendees will not need to leave their vehicles as this is a drive-up event.

The drive-up is specifically for Broome County residents and can only be used for residential shredding. Businesses may not utilize this event.

Those who attend are allowed to bring up to four document boxes full of paper for shredding. Accepted material for shredding includes:

Paper of any size or color

Paper with staples or paper clips

Sticky notes

Manila folders

White envelopes with or without windows

Business cards

Items that will not be accepted:

Glass or plastic of any kind

Hanging file folders

Microfiche or film

Carbon paper

You do not need to make a reservation for the event, but you can mark that you are attending on the Facebook event page here: *FREE* Drive-Up Paper Shredding Event | Facebook