BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Humane Society is partnering with national organization, Best Friends Animal Society, to offer reduced adoption fees from July 22nd-24th.

The humane society is offering dog/puppy adoptions at a discounted rate of just $125 and cats/kittens for $50. All adoptions will still require an approved application.

They will be open for adoptions on Friday, July 22nd from 12-5 p.m. and Saturday, July 23rd from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. All adoptions must be completed a half hour prior to closing and all available animals can be seen on their website: www.bchumanesoc.com

The event hopes to encourage more people to adopt a pet and help clear out shelters across the United States. More than 350 shelters countrywide are participating.