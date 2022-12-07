BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This weekend, the Broome County Regional Farmer’s market is showing off local business talent at the Holiday Artisan Market.

Tomorrow and Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. the Broome County Regional Farmer’s Market is bringing in vendors from across the region to sell their various artisan products to the community.

The Manager of the Farmer’s Market, Amanda Poodiack says that this year, there will be over 40 vendors participating.

Some of which will be selling maple products, woodworking, jewelry, acrylic carvings, wreaths, and much more.

Poodiack says that a majority of the vendors are local residents, but that some are coming in from Pennsylvania.

“So, for me, it’s a great moment when the doors open and the lights are on, and not only is there a twinkle in the market, but there’s a twinkle in everybody’s eye because they’re so excited,” says Poodiack. “And especially post COVID, people really want to get back out there in their community and we really feel that celebration this year.”

Poodiack says that the event will take place in the farmer’s market, but that there will also be a light-up pathway leading to the Taste New York building.

She says some vendors will be set-up there, as well as food and drink options.

Poodiack says she is already looking forward to reaching out to small businesses to get even more vendors to participate next year.