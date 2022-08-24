COLESVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Nathaniel Cole Park will host Broome County’s first-ever Beach Bash this Saturday, August 27th, beginning at 2 p.m.

The free event will have swimming, boating, beach games, face painting, a slip-n-slide, and a bounce house for families to enjoy.

Live music will begin at 3:00 p.m., featuring bands A Country Mile and Odd Man Out. Later on, there will also be a performance by illusionist David Black.

Throughout the day, food vendors will be on site serving hot dogs, sausage sandwiches, funnel cakes, ice cream, Italian ice, and lemonade; the Cole Park concession stand will also be open for additional options.

Visitors are also encouraged to take advantage of the park’s 70 grills by bringing their own charcoal, lighters, and food to cook.

Additionally, Beer Tree Brewing will host a beer garden where anyone 21+ can purchase and enjoy drinks.

As the day moves towards dusk, parks staff will light fire pits across the beach where visitors can relax, roast marshmallows for s’mores, and enjoy the ample entertainment.

At the end of the event, fireworks will light up the night sky over the water.

On-site parking is free, and BC Transit will be offering free rides to Beach Bash from the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

A bus will depart the Arena at 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30.

Busses will return from Cole Park at 3:00, 4:00, 5:00, 6:00, 7:00, and 9:00.

Those who drive should expect heavy traffic exiting the park. Broome Security will be on hand to direct vehicles in and out.