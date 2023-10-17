BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Bluey quickly won the hearts of children and families across the world. Now, the cartoon dog is helping real dogs in Broome County.

Broadway in Binghamton announced they are teaming up with the Broome County Humane Society ahead of their upcoming show, Bluey’s Big Play. In honor of the beloved dog and her family, those looking to attend the show can score 25% off their tickets by making a donation to the shelter.

In order to receive the discount, patrons must drop their donations off at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena Box Office prior to purchasing their tickets, which must be done in person. The offer only applies to select seats and is not valid on the VIP Experience, or previously purchased tickets. The Broome County Forum will present Bluey’s Big Play on November 1 and November 2 at 6 p.m.

The Broome County Humane Society is currently in need of several items. To view their wish list, click here.

For more information on Bluey’s Big Play and how to purchase tickets, visit nacentertainment.com/broadway-in-binghamton.

Check out the Broome County Humane Society at bchumanesoc.com.