BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra is kicking off its 2023-2024 Pops series with a tribute to the Halloween season.

On October 28 at 7:30 p.m., the orchestra will present Phantom of the Philharmonic at the Broome County Forum Theatre. The show will feature Halloween-themed music from stage, screen, and classic works.

The program includes several beloved hits such as Phantom of the Opera, John Carpenter’s Theme from Halloween, Danny Elfman’s “This is Halloween” from Nightmare Before Christmas, and Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain.

The orchestra will be led by guest conductor Grant Cooper. Cooper has made appearances with several orchestras on national and international stages. He was the resident conductor of the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra from 1997 to 2007. He also served as the artistic director and conductor of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra from 2001 to 2017 before being named Music Director Emeritus in 2021. He continues to appear as guest conductor with the orchestra and will, in the current season, conduct his 800th public performance. He is the artistic director of the annual Bach and Beyond festival in Fredonia, New York and works as a resident conductor of the Eastern Music Festival. He is currently the Interim Music Director of the Cayuga Chamber Orchestra.

Tickets to the event are between $25 and $65. Kids ages 17 and under can attend for free. For more information, visit binghamtonphilharmonic.org or call the Binghamton Philharmonic Box Office at (607)723-3931.