BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton’s Boho Comedy Club is hosting a show on Friday, July 9th, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The comedy show will be hosted by Igor Martinez and will be co-headlined by Alvin Kuai and Derek Humphrey.

Igor Martinez, a veteran comedian, has performed at The New York Comedy Festival and The Whiskey Bear Comedy Festival.

Alvin Kuai is a native of New York City where he is a regular at Carolines, New York Comedy Club, Broadway Comedy Club, and other establishments around the city. He was featured twice in the New York Comedy Festival where he was named “Comic to Watch” in 2021 and “Best of New Talent” in 2019. Kuai has over 170k followers on Tik Tok and is currently touring the country.

Derek Humphrey is a New York City based comic and actor. He has been named one of “New York’s Funniest” by TBS and has been featured in the New York Comedy Festival. Humphrey’s acting work includes campaigns for Gillette and appearances on MTV and ABC.

The Boho Comedy Club is located in the lower level of the DoubleTree Hotel downtown.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here: The Boho Comedy Club Events | Eventbrite