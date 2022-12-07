HARPURSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Music students from Binghamton and Windsor are gearing up for a performance at Animal Adventure park on Friday night.

Students from Binghamton High School’s Davidge Choir and Windsor’s Floyd L. Bell Elementary School chorus will spend the evening caroling at the Jungle Bells Holiday Lights event.

Guests can enjoy seasonal songs from the two groups from 5 to 6:30 as they perform in front of Broome County’s largest lit Christmas tree.

“It is our privilege and honor to sing for our community!” Jennifer Easley, BHS choral director, said. “It is an honor to be able to share holiday joy with all. It is also a fantastic opportunity for our students to learn the art of vocal performance as an ensemble.”

“Everyone involved is very excited. What could be more magical than children singing beloved carols under thousands of twinkling lights?” Patti Schuster, music teacher at Bell Elementary, said.

Both groups sold tickets to the event to benefit their programs.

The general public can purchase tickets at the park’s entrance.