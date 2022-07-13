BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University announced that it will host a job fair on Wednesday, July 20th, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The event will take place at the Baseball Stadium complex on campus and will showcase jobs available at the university.

Several maintenance, custodial, and entry-level clerical positions are available. Attendees are asked to bring resumes or applications the day of the event and on-site job interviews may take place during the job fair.

For applications and a full list of classified service positions available at Binghamton University click here.