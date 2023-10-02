VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The magic of Disney is coming to the Anderson Center for the Performing Arts at Binghamton University for a special family event.

On October 12, Disney Pixar’s Coco Live-to-Film Concert on Tour will take the stage of the Osterhout Concert Theater at 6:30 p.m. The show will feature a screening of the entire movie along with a performance of the film’s musical score provided by the 20-member Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México. Guests will also be able to enjoy an additional soundtrack and a performance of the Oscar-winning song “Remember Me.”

Coco was released in 2017 and follows the story of Miguel, a little boy who dreams of becoming a musician despite his family’s generations long ban on music. Determined to make his dreams come true, Miguel finds himself in the Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. There, he befriends Héctor and together, they attempt to uncover the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

The Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México of the Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México by Silvia Lozano is a musical group that uses modern and historic instruments to spread the rich history and culture of Mexico to their listeners.

Conducting the show will be Esin Aydingoz. Aydingoz is a conductor and composer who has worked in a wide range of genres such as animation, silent films, documentaries, TV series, video games, and stage musicals. Her scores have been featured works such as Tim Burton’s “Wednesday,” “Simchas and Sorrows,” and “Black Barbie.”

Tickets for the general public range from $25 to $60. There is a 10% discount on premium seats for seniors, veterans, and Binghamton University faculty/staff and alumni. Student and children’s tickets cost $10 for any seat in the house.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online by clicking here, in person at the Anderson Center Box Office, or by calling (607)777-2787.