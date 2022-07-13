BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton City School District is once again offering a wide variety of free summer programming in hopes of their students active and engaged during the summer months.

The school district offers several camps for students of all ages. Recently, a four-week Imagination Adventure program for elementary students already kicked off at Franklin, Jefferson, and MacArthur Elementary Schools.

Along with the Imagination Adventure program, the school district will offer athletics and fine arts camps throughout the rest of the summer.

You can find out more information on all of the summer camp offerings here.