BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton City School District will host it’s Annual Distinguished Graduates Dinner on Thursday, October 13th, at Binghamton High School.

One Binghamton North alum will be celebrated along with two Binghamton Central alum and two BHS alum.

The event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The following graduates will be honored:

William Atkin – BNHS 1965 – Atkin is the Senior Vice President, CFO. Treasurer and Secretary at Annuity & Life Re Holding, Ltd. He is a former Executive Vice President, CFO, and Board Member at Security Mutual Life Insurance.

Barbara Ganim – BCHS 1965 – Ganim is the Director of the Institute for the Expressive Arts at Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island.

Edward Tallon – BHS 1989 – Tallon is retired from the United States Boarder Protection where he was and Assistant Chief in the Foreign Operations Division.

Dr. Jillian Kearing Wanik – BCHS 1982 – Kearing Wanik is a Professor of Clinical Nutrition at the University of Connecticut. She is also a Sports Nutritionist for the United States Olympic Committee.

Justin Zell – BHS 1995 – Zell is an Improv Comedian and Educator. He is the Co-Founder and Outreach Director of The Steel City Improv Theatre in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Tickets for the benefit dinner will be sold for $45.

You can call 607-762-8202 to request a dinner menu and reservation form.