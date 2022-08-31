BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Fire Department, in partnership with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, will host it’s Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Sunday, September 11th.

The climb is 110 flights of stairs (2,220 steps) and it symbolizes the route taken by 343 members of the FDNY killed at the World Trade Center on September 11th, 2001.

This year’s event will take place at Mirabito Stadium in Downtown Binghamton. On-site registration begins at 8 a.m., the opening ceremony takes place at 8:50 a.m., and the climb will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The public is invited to attend and you can register for the event here. Click on the 9/11 Stair Climb tab on the right side of the page. Registrations are also accepted on-site.

Each participant represents a fallen hero as they will finish their journey to the top.

Events like this help sustain the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation which offers counseling and support programs for all families of firefighters who succumb to line-of-duty deaths.

9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs are held throughout the country during the month of September. Members of the public join community first responders at stadiums, speedways, high schools, tall office buildings – even at the Red Rocks amphitheater in Colorado and Lambeau Field in Wisconsin.

Chris Mallery is the event organizer, you can contact him at cmmallery1@verizon.net with any questions.