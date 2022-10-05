BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Downtown Binghamton will be filled with music and the smell of Italian delicacies on Monday as the city celebrates Columbus Day and Italian-American heritage.

Mayor Jared Kraham announced details of the Columbus Day Parade, 63rd annual Tournament of Bands and Italian Street Festival today.

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Main and Arthur Streets and heads east into downtown ending in front of the domed courthouse lawn.

This year, the Tournament of Bands features 6 local and regional marching bands along with the Binghamton High School steel drum band.

The parade showcases local Italian-American fraternal organizations, local businesses, politicians and classic cars.

City Councilman and first-generation Italian-American Giovanni Scaringi will serve as the Grand Marshal.

Former Binghamton Mayor Rich Bucci says it’s an opportunity to celebrate Christopher Columbus’s discovery of the Western Hemisphere as well as Italian-American culture.

“If you look at all of the areas of endeavor, music and arts, entertainment, law, business, religion, sports, commerce, Italian-Americans have played a prominent role in the growth and development of our community and of the nation. That’s part of what we celebrate on Columbus Day.”

From 9:30 to 2 p.m., the annual Italian Festival block party will take place on Water Street in front of Boscov’s with Italian food and desserts available for purchase.

And Rooster and the Roadhouse Horns will perform live on the reviewing stand after the parade has ended.

The parade is sponsored by Garufi Law.