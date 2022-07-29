BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event that aims to connect local business leaders with members of government.

The breakfast will take place on Wednesday, August 3rd from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Binghamton DoubleTree.

The event will feature a presentation by Michael Hastings, from the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency, on ways business owners can protect themselves from potential cybercrime and malicious attacks.

After the presentation, business leaders will have the opportunity to engage with local elected officials during a roundtable discussion. Employers will take the lead on discussing the issues that are currently affecting their business’.

The following elected officials will be attending the breakfast:

Senator Fred Akshar

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo

Assemblyman Joe Angelino

Broome County Clerk Joe Mihalko

Broome County Legislature Chairman Dan Reynolds

Broome County Legislator Kim Myers

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham

City of Binghamton Councilmember Sophia Resciniti

City of Binghamton Councilmember Phil Strawn

Local business leaders can register for the event by going to www.greaterbinghamtonchamber.com.

Admission is $35 for Chamber Members and $55 for Non-Chamber Members.