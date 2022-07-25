BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Sunday, August 14th, an annual Back the Blue Rally will take place in Broome County.

The event is centered around a motorcade ride around Broome County for those who wish to show their appreciation and support of local law enforcement. The motorcade of vehicles will leave Glendale Park in Endicott at 10 a.m. sharp.

In past events, there have been over 100 vehicles, motorcycles, and trucks of all sizes. This year, event coordinators expect about 475 participants.

Coffee and donuts will be available in the morning, donated by Southern Tier Harley, and there will be food, music, and raffles at the final location.

Participants are asked to bring a non-perishable item as a donation to CHOW.