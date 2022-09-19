BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Pinkfong and Round Room Live’s Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour is coming to the Broome County Forum Theatre on November 2nd.

The show is a fully immersive concert experience based off the viral sensation, Baby Shark.

Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana, and Baby Shark.

The show is incredibly popular amongst young children as it is based off a song that had a 17-week streak in the Billboard Top 50 and became the only RIAA Diamond certified children’s single ever.

The Baby Shark Dance music video was the first-ever video to hit 10 billion views on YouTube, making it the most viewed video in the history of the site.

Tickets go on sale on September 23rd at 10 a.m. You can get tickets at the Mirabito Box Office located inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena or go to ticketmaster.com.