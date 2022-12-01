BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This Saturday, December 3rd, the Broome County Humane Society will host its annual Artisan Show from 10 to 2 at the American Legion post 1645.

The show will feature over 50 tables from local vendors with unique, handmade, and “one-of-a-kind” items that will make great holiday gifts.

There will also be a bake sale, door prizes, a dog and cat raffle basket, food for purchase, adoptable pets, and live music from Ed Travis.

According to the BC Humane Society, all proceeds will directly benefit the homeless, abandoned, and abused animals in their care.

The Legion is located at 177 Robinson Street in Binghamton.