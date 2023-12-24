BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – AP Entertainment is celebrating seven years of fun with the return of an annual event.

AP Entertainment is hosting its 7th Annual Anniversary Trivia Party on January 20, 2024. DJ and Owner of AP Entertainment Andy Papaleo has put together an evening full of food, drinks, and live musicians with many surprises along the way.

The entertainment company says the idea for the party began several years ago as a way to thank its supporters with a giant trivia night and a trip to Las Vegas. Since then, it has grown so large that it set a Guinness World Record in 2017.

The event will be held at Seton Catholic Central High School with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., followed dinner at 7. Trivia will begin at 8.

The team that wins trivia will be awarded $3,500.

Tickets are limited to the first 450 people. To register, contact apentertainment607@gmail.com or visit AP Entertainment at any local event prior to the party.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Mercy House of the Southern Tier.