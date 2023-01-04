BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton’s cheesiest event is making its return next month.

On Thursday, February 16th, at 6 p.m., the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra will host its 8th Annual Mac & Cheese Fest Fundraiser at the Holiday Inn Downtown.

Local chefs from over 16 local restaurants will compete to see who has the best mac & cheese in Binghamton.

Patrons and celebrity judges will determine which restaurant gets that title, along with other culinary awards.

Last year, our very own Jim Ehmke was one of the great celebrity judges.

Tickets to attend are $25 and will support the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra.

To purchase them you can contact the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra box office at 607-723-2931 or visit bingmacfest.com.

There will be performances by Philharmonic musicians throughout the evening.