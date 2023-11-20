HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Though Jungle Bells is closed Thanksgiving Day, Animal Adventure Park is ensuring community members still have fun during the holiday weekend as it hosts a special edition of its Christmas light show.

Animal Adventure is hosting its Holiday Lights and Thanksgiving Eve Party on November 22 from 4 to 8 p.m. The celebration will include several special activities including live music and adult beverages in Santa’s heated workshop.

The event is appropriate for all ages and includes all of the usual Jungle Bells fun.

Jungle Bells is the park’s annual holiday light show and the Southern Tier’s largest lights display. It consists of over 1.5 million lights and features a multitude of elements such as Santa’s workshop, a dazzling butterfly garden, camel barn feedings, appearances from the Grinch, and so much more.

For more information, visit theanimaladventurepark.com.