BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Animal lovers can dream big this February as Animal Adventure Park presents its annual gala.

Animal Adventure is hosting the 2024 Dream Big Gala: Night at the Theatre on February 17. From 6 to 9 p.m., those in attendance will be able to join the park’s team of animal experts as well as owner Jordan Patch as they reflect on the last 11 seasons of adventure and prepare for what’s next.

Taking place at the Broome County Forum Theatre in downtown Binghamton, the formal evening will feature heavy Hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and live music by Travis Rocco as well as presentations, conversation, and raffles.

The residents of Animal Adventure Park have been joining in on the preparations as well. The animals have been creating one-of-a-kind art for the event’s silent animal art auction. Guests will be able to bid on the pieces during the gala.

(Source: Animal Adventure Park/Facebook)

Tickets to the event are on sale now and are expected sell out quickly. Admission to the gala without bar service is $55 and admission with bar service is $75.

To learn more about the 2024 Dream Big Gala and purchase tickets, visit theanimaladventurepark.com.