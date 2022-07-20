BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tonight, the Discovery Center is hosting an evening of wine and roses.

From 5:30 to 8 tonight, the Discovery Center will be dressed up in roses and offering plenty of food and drink options.

Wineries from the Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, and California will be pouring.

The funds raised from tonight’s event will go to support a new traveling exhibit coming to the Discovery Center this February.

Tickets should still be available at the door.

Executive Director of the Discovery Center, Brenda Myers says that An Evening of Wine and Roses is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“So we do have a range of options for everybody,” says Myers. “We do have food this evening from MountainTop as well as Red and White, so there will be food throughout the museum. We have a scavenger hunt so that people can explore the museum and the garden and win a prize. So you know we are about fun and discovery.”

There is also a silent auction, including gift baskets, and art pieces crafted by local artists.

Tickets are $50 a person, which includes all you can eat and drink. The museum will be open as well for those needing to escape the heat.

Myers says that the event sold over 200 tickets during pre-sale, and expects there to be roughly 300 people in attendance.

For those interested in grabbing tickets before heading over, you can visit thediscoverycenter.org and click on events.