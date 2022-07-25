ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Kevin Ludwig, a top 50 contestant on the 2020 season of American Idol, will perform at the Music in the Glen concert series tomorrow, July 26th, at 6 p.m.

According to event organizer Rob Weinberger, Ludwig blends the sounds of rock, soul, and folk while telling stories and capturing the audiences attention.

Ludwig has shared the stage with Tim Reynolds (Dave Matthews Band), Clay Cook (Zac Brown Band), and Melvin Seals & the Jerry Garcia Band, among others. He has also performed at Carnegie Hall, The Orpheum Theatre, the Westcott Theatre, and the Grassroots Music Festival.

The concert is free to the public but voluntary donations are encouraged to help pay the act. The Music in the Glen concert series takes place every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and every Saturday at 4p.m. until September 3rd.