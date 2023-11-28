BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The American Civic Association is hosting an evening of festivities native to the Middle East.

The ACA will present its Middle East and North Africa Culture Night on December 1 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The fun cultural festival features Middle Eastern food, music, and performances.

The event will be held at the American Civic Association, located at 131 Front Street in Binghamton. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for kids.

For more information, visit American Civic Association on Facebook.