JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The American Cancer Society is taking its fundraising efforts to new heights this weekend with a unique community event.

Coinciding with the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the organization is hosting “Climb for a Cure” on October 28 at Dick’s House of Sport. In an effort to raise money for cancer research, families and individuals will have the opportunity to try out the store’s indoor rock-climbing wall as they make a difference for those affected by breast cancer.

Guests will be able to reserve 15-minute climb sessions for a group of up to four people, with timeslots beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at 6:40 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at dickssportinggoods.com.

50% of the proceeds from this event will go to the American Cancer Society.