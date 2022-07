BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Royalty Children’s Foundation holds its third annual A Day Out of Quarantine.

The event was started as a day of outside celebration after the COVID-19 pandemic started.

There will be food, vendors, and games.

The free event is being held Saturday July 16, from 12 to 8 at Binghamton’s Columbus Park.

For more information go to royaltychildrensfoundation.org.