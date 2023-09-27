BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Those who are anxiously awaiting the return of St. Patrick’s Day can join the Catholic Schools of Broome County for its annual holiday halfway event.

CSBC is hosting its second annual Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Party on September 30 from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Orchard at Chenango Commons. Over 225 guests attended last year’s party and this year is expected to be even bigger. The all-you-can-eat and drink event is family friendly and open to all members of the community. There will be live music from The Stoutmen, a special appearance from BC Celtic Pipes and Drums, a kid’s zone with kid-friendly food, bounce houses, and more. Guests can also participate in the Shamrock Scramble Golf Tournament, which is new this year. The tournament will have a shotgun start at 11 a.m.

The Richard Bucci Excellence in Teaching Award will be also honored at the event. The award recognizes an outstanding teacher from one of Broome County’s Catholic schools who goes above and beyond for their students but in and out of the classroom. This year’s recipient is veteran art teacher Maureen Schmidt. Schmidt has been allowing Seton Catholic Central students to embrace their creativity for thirty years.

Tickets for the Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Party are $50 per person, $25 for teens, $10 for children ages 6 through 12, and free for kids ages 5 and under. Tickets for the Shamrock Scramble Golf Tournament are $100 per person or $400 per team. Tickets for both events can be purchased online at csbcsaints.org or by searching Catholic Schools of Broome County on Facebook.

The halfway party and golf tournament are sponsored by the Ahearn Foundation, Mirabito Foundation, M&T Bank, The Gallagher Family, Mirabito Energy Product, and McGirk’s.