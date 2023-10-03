BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Residents of the Southern Tier can enjoy the region’s favorite delicacies while raising money for an important cause.

The Central New York chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is hosting its 27th annual Taste of the Tier event on October 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree in Binghamton.

The evening will feature food and drinks from over 20 restaurants, breweries, wineries across the Southern Tier as well as a silent auction featuring several prizes from local businesses. Guest speakers Angela and Sonny Spera will also be sharing their story of why they have dedicated their time to the mission of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the event. Bidding for the silent auction can be done virtually from October 2 at 6 p.m. to October 5 at 6:30 p.m.

To purchase your ticket, visit events.cff.org. To register to bid on any of the auction items, click here