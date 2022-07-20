(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – News Channel 34 has compiled a list of fairs in local counties.

Broome County Fair

Date : July 26 – July 31, 2022 (Tuesday through Sunday)

: July 26 – July 31, 2022 (Tuesday through Sunday) Address : Fairgrounds Rd, Whitney Point, NY 13862

: Fairgrounds Rd, Whitney Point, NY 13862 Price : Fair Admission $7 adults (over 13) $1 Youth (5-12)

: Fair Admission $7 adults (over 13) $1 Youth (5-12) Events include Demolition Derby, Super Stock/Modified Tractor Pulls, Hell Cat Stunt Drivers

include Demolition Derby, Super Stock/Modified Tractor Pulls, Hell Cat Stunt Drivers Contact: 607-692-4149 Email: broomecofair@frontiernet.net

Tioga County Fair

Date : August 10 – August 13, 2022 (Wednesday through Saturday)

: August 10 – August 13, 2022 (Wednesday through Saturday) Address : Marvin Park, 50 W Main St, Owego NY

: Marvin Park, 50 W Main St, Owego NY Price : $15 Unlimited Daily Access Pass includes rides, grandstand and parking

: $15 Unlimited Daily Access Pass includes rides, grandstand and parking Events include Painted Pony Championship Rodeo, Demolition Derbys, Outlaw Pulling Series, East Coast Pro Wrestling and more

include Painted Pony Championship Rodeo, Demolition Derbys, Outlaw Pulling Series, East Coast Pro Wrestling and more Contact: Knewell@tiogacofair.com jbmarks444@hotmail.com

Chenango County Fair

Date: August 10 – August 14, 2022

August 10 – August 14, 2022 Address: 168 East Main Street, Norwich, NY 13815

168 East Main Street, Norwich, NY 13815 Price: Pass for over 30 rides and games is $25 in advance and $30 at the fair – Friday night will feature bull riding and barrel racing: tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of

Pass for over 30 rides and games is $25 in advance and $30 at the fair – Friday night will feature bull riding and barrel racing: tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of More events will be announced soon

events will be announced soon Contact: 607-334-9198 Email: info@chenangofair.com

Delaware County Fair