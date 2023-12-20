ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – As it has for over 20 years, the Endicott Rotary Club is making sure needy families have a holiday meal and food to get them through the break from school.

Members of the club gathered at the Sam A Lupo and Sons processing facility yesterday to start assembling holiday food boxes for children and their parents in Western Broome.

Each box contains the makings for a Christmas dinner of turkey, stuffing, vegetables and cookies as well as an assortment of non-perishable foods like peanut butter and mac and cheese to feed kids while they aren’t receiving school lunch.

Endicott Rotary member Sam Lupo says the club embraces the spirit of giving during the holidays.

“Our Endicott Rotary Club loves this project. It’s one of the many things we do and it’s just a great feeling. That’s why we have so many great members in our club, that’s why our club is actually growing because of the community projects that we do. We get great enjoyment in doing this,” said Lupo.

The boxes, which will feed 125 families, will be delivered to Union-Endicott High School and the Southern Tier Community Center who will then distribute them to local families in need.

Lupo says the club receives a lot of assistance in putting the boxes together.

Catholic Charities provides the turkeys, Lupo’s donates sausages, Packaging Corporation of America furnished the boxes and the club partners with Wegmans for the rest of the food.

Lupo says the total value is $11,000.