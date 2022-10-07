ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This October, the north side of Endicott is hosting several events to celebrate the Halloween season.

The Village of Endicott, Little Italy Endicott, the Endicott Fire Department, and New Life Ministries are collaborating to bring the village its biggest and best Halloween celebration yet.

The Scareousel at the Northside Park will open on October 22nd for the community to enjoy free, spooky carousel rides with Halloween treats. According to the village, “the infamous Headless Horseman has been known to appear at the carousel this time of year and may ride up behind you.”

The Scareousel will be open October 22nd, 23rd, and 30th from 12 to 4 p.m.; October 29th from 12 to 7:45 p.m.; and October 31st from 4 to 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, October 29th will also be a day full of fun as there will be a Halloween parade and a trunk of treats event.

Endicott’s 1st Annual Halloween Parade will begin at 2:45 p.m. at George W. Johnson Park. The village is looking for “ghouls and goblins” of all ages to dress up in their costumes and enjoy an afternoon of parading and trick-or-treating.

The parade will lead to New Life Ministries where they will host a Trunks of Treats event from 3 to 5 p.m. Parade participants can go from car to car to get Halloween treats from nearly 30 decorated trunks.

There will also be cider and donuts, popcorn, bounce houses, raffles and giveaways, cotton candy, face painting, photo ops, and more.

New Life Ministries is located at 201 Hill Avenue in Endicott. The event will take place in its Main and North parking lots.