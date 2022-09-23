BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Humane Society is participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters campaign which will run October 1st through 8th.

The Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees so that shelters around the country can charge $50 or less to take deserving pets from kennels to the couches of loving homes.

Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event and has helped 117,615 pets find homes in 47 states and Canada since its inception in 2016.

Stop by the Humane Society next week and meet your new pet.

You can go to bchumanesoc.com or call 607-724-3709 for more information.