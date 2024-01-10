BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – East Middle School students are one step closer to a healthier, more positive lifestyle thanks to a transformative new program.

The Astor D. Rice Foundation will graduate the first cohort the Families Achieve Community Empowerment (FACE) Program on Thursday. The program, hosted at the middle school, helped families and students foster life skills, explore community resources, and build stronger, more resilient bonds.

Throughout the 12-week program, the students participated in various activities focused on growth and development. They also enjoyed field trips such as bowling and BX Training as well as attending a Monmouth University Basketball Game at Cornell. Additionally, the program included a 10-week family night initiative for all family members, promoting a holistic approach to community empowerment.

“It’s been a long time coming, and it’s bittersweet. I truly thank you guys from the bottom of my heart for this program. Believe it or not, you have helped my family become stronger, and taught us just how valuable family time is. Continue what you are doing! You’re definitely reaching families and bringing them closer,” said FACE Program parent participant Keyonna Hodge.

The Astor D. Rice Foundation aided in the program’s success by providing essential services such as transportation or gas stipends, childcare services, and dinners catered by local businesses such as Sweet Tay’s, Petersons, The Family Buziness, R&B Soul, and Big Zeus.

“We have had an amazing first session of the FACE program and look forward to serving more families in our next session,” said Executive Director of The Astor D. Rice Foundation Amy Rice.

The FACE Program is funded by a grant from the City of Binghamton’s $1 million Youth Fund. It is preparing for its second session which begins in February.

Families interested in participating in the FACE Program can contact Amy Rice at (607)238-3529 or via email at astordricefoundation@gmail.com.

The Astor D. Rice Foundation is a non-profit organization. It was founded by King Rice in honor of his father Astor D. Rice’s legacy. Astor was a beloved member of the community and was known for his selfless contributions to those in need. The foundation is dedicated to honoring his life and character by supporting families and individuals in the Binghamton area.