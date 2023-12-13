BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A large crowd gathered at the corner of Court and State Street in Binghamton last night for a public lighting of the Menorah.

Binghamton University’s Chabad Downtown organized a Hanukkah celebration with a 10-foot, LED menorah.

Members of the Jewish community and local officials say that because of the events occurring in Gaza, it’s important for this year’s Hanukkah celebrations to be bigger and brighter than ever.

Local Rabbi Levi Slonim says that in 1973, following the Yom Kippur War in Israel, an influential rabbi launched the Hanukkah awareness campaign to make the holiday more mainstream.

“Instead of Hanukkah being a holiday where we light the Menorah by the window or by the doorway, we should be lighting the Menorah in public and take it to the streets. Add light, our world needs as much light as possible,” said Slonim.

Participants lit six candles on day six of the eight-day celebration.

The event featured an appearance by the dancing Dreidel Man as well as festive music, hot drinks and traditional Hanukkah foods such as Latkes and donuts.

The menorah is located at the corner of Court and State Street and will remain on display until the conclusion of the holiday Friday evening.