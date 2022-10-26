VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local dental office is hosting a drive that they hope will help the surrounding community.

It was recently brought to a New York Dental employee’s attention that there is a local residential facility in the Binghamton area that needs personal hygiene products.

The dental office in Vestal will be collecting donations to make kits for residents of that facility.

They have set a goal of gifting hygiene kits to 100 local residents and are looking for community support.

Donations can be dropped off at the New York Dental Group Office which is located at 4501 Vestal Parkway East.

They are looking to collect the following items:

Shampoo, Conditioner, Bodywash, Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Floss, Mouthwash, Deodorant, Feminine Hygiene Products, Tissues, Hand Sanitizer, Razors, Shaving Cream, Eyeglass Cleaning Wipes, Washcloths/Loofas, and Lotion.

New York Dental Group will match 100% of all donations that they receive.