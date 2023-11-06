BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Following the devastating loss of a key supporter, the Bundy Musuem of History and Art is inviting the community to help save the historic campus.

“Bundy Fest”, a major fundraising event, will be held on December 2 from noon to 8 in the Bundy’s Annex Theater. The unique day full of live music, good times, and good people will directly benefit the beloved center.

Seven local bands are scheduled to perform throughout the afternoon. Acts known and loved both by the Bundy and the local community include Long Way Home, Stay Off the Fence, Disruptor, Tijuana Danger Dogs, Tommy Jolu, Casey Little and the Tiny Giants, Planet Smith, and Love Bomb.

Guests can rock out to punk and metal or enjoy the sweet sounds of blues as they participate in raffle basket drawings provided by local businesses and donors and try out foods catered by the Grassroots Cafe, a locally owned business that operates on the Bundy Museum campus. The event will also feature an art sale in the gallery of the historic Bundy house.

Though the event is a fundraiser, the Bundy Musuem remains committed to their mission of making music, art, and history accessible to all. Admission to Bundy Fest is free and anyone who would like to support the museum is encouraged to attend. Donations will be accepted at the door.

To help save the Bundy, check out more information on Bundy Fest, or learn more about the Bundy Museum, visit bundymuseum.org or The Bundy Museum of History and Art on Facebook.

The Bundy Musuem is located at 129 Main Street on the West Side of Binghamton.