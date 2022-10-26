JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, The Community Foundation for South Central New York celebrated its 25th anniversary with a reception for friends, supporters, and donors.

The Community Foundation is a nonprofit, headquartered in Johnson City, that encourages and facilitates personal and institutional philanthropy across the region. They manage 141 funds within the Foundation’s endowment that is established by donors who have specific charitable goals.

The reception concluded with a $25,000 donation to the American Civic Association in Binghamton.

“We were thrilled to welcome our many supporters to the historic Jonas Kilmer Mansion for a reception and announcement of the 25th anniversary grant award, Said Diane Brown, Executive Director at The Community Foundation for South Central New York. “The American Civic Association received our anniversary grant in recognition of the good work they do with refugees and immigrants to our community.”

To learn more about the Foundation, you can visit donorswhocare.org.