ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Junior League of Binghamton is hosting a Thanksgiving food drive at the Cider Mill on Saturday, September 24th. They will be collecting food items for CHOW and RISE.

At the drive, The Cider Mill will be providing a ticket for a free donut to every person who donates. The ticket must be redeemed on the day of the event and they will be limited to 1 per individual.

The organization is accepting the following items: canned/dry gravy, canned corn, canned green beans, cranberry sauce, canned pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cream of mushroom soup, crispy onions, dry macaroni, can openers, aluminum baking pans, Thanksgiving plates/napkins.

The Junior League of Binghamton is an organization of women whose mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training.

Their event partner, CHOW, is a network of food pantries located in Broome County with the goal of making emergency food available to people requiring short-term assistance. RISE is an organization that assists families who experience, or a threatened with domestic violence and strives to increase the community’s awareness of this problem.

Donations for Donuts will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Cider Mill parking lot. The Cider Mill is located at 2 Nintcoke Avenue in Endicott.