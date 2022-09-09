TIOGA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Catholic Charities of Tioga County will host its 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, September 17th.

The event will take place at Kirby Park on East River Road in Nichols, New York.

Country Boys Kitchen is providing a food truck with a lunch menu, snacks, and drinks. There will also be a raffle filled with items donated by individuals and local businesses.

Registration for the tournament begins at 11 a.m. with play starting shortly after at noon.

According to Catholic Charities, this is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“We are always so thankful for all of the business and individual sponsors that participate,” says CCTT Executive Director Renee Spear. “Planning a fun event like this gets the whole community involved in giving back.”

If you would like to contribute a raffle basket or gift card, you can contact Michelle at 607-272-5062 ext. 311.