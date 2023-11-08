BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Catholic Charities of Broome County is once again challenging local businesses and the community to band together and donate turkeys so everyone has a feast of their own this Thanksgiving.

The Thanks for Giving Turkey Drive will be held at the Town Square Plaza Walmart store starting this upcoming Monday through Friday November 17.

The drive has set a goal of receiving 37 hundred donated turkeys and the fixings to go with them.

The executive director of Catholic Charities, Lori Accardi says that over the past couple of years, supply chain issues and inflation have limited donations, but as prices have slowly gone down, she hopes that this year, they can hit their goal.

“We believe they’ll have a better, happier Thanksgiving if they come, and they give to this Thanksgiving drive. They’ll be able to sit down at their dinner table and know that not only can they be thankful for who they have in their life, but that they’ve helped other people that they don’t even know. And I think that sort of paying it forward just adds to the wonderful feelings that you can have at Thanksgiving,” said Accardi.

There will be an RV parked outside of the Walmart next week where they will be collecting donations. You will find people dressed up as turkeys, to get into the holiday spirit

You can also make monetary donations and non-perishable fixings such as cranberry sauce, beans, mashed potatoes and more.

Text 50155 to donate or stop by in person.