VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A new Burlington Store has moved into the Town Square Mall in Vestal, and to celebrate, it gave away a sizeable donation to a local elementary school.

Each time Burlington opens a new store, it partners with AdoptAClassroom.org to help fund a school in its new community.

The Burlington in Vestal has decided to donate $5,000 to nearby Clayton Elementary School and its students.

A representative from AdoptAClassroom.org contacted Bradley Bruce, Principal at Clayton Avenue Elementary, and helped him secure the donation for his school, which will provide funds to purchase building-wide flexible searing and sensory tools for classrooms.

Bruce spoke about the donation at a ribbon-cutting event that was held on October 28th.

“On behalf of Clayton Ave Elementary, we’re absolutely thrilled to accept this generous donation and welcome our new local Burlington store,” said Principal Bruce. “We’re going to have amazing fun spending $5,000 on our kids. We appreciate Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org… thank you for everything you’ve done!”