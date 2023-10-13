BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Artists can help save the Bundy Musuem buy turning an everyday burlap sack into an amazing piece of art.

From now until November 24, the Bundy is inviting the creative minds of the local community to participate in its Burlap Sack Fundraiser. Using burlap coffee bags from the Grassroots cafe, participants can create anything they wish. The piece will then be donated back to the Bundy to be auctioned off at Bundy-Fest, a fundraising event to help save the museum.

Entry for the auction/fundraiser is $6 per bag and participants can use as many bags as needed to create their idea. Bags can be picked up at the Grassroots Cafe located at 129 Main Street in Binghamton. The cafe is behind the museum inside of the Bundy Annex. Finished projects must be returned to the cafe by November 24.

The Bundy-Fest: Save the Bundy Museum fundraiser will be held on December 2.

For more information and to purchase a burlap sack, visit bundymuseum.org.