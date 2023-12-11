BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Bundy Museum of History and Art has announced the results of its unique festival and fundraiser.

On December 2, hundreds of community members turned out to support the museum at “Bundy Fest“.

The festival was held in response to the Bundy’s recent financial crisis after its founder, who remains a major financial supporter of the organization, suffered a devastating loss.

Bundy Fest featured live music from eight different local bands, raffles, an art sale, and a silent auction. Additionally, the museum hosted two paranormal groups, tarot readings, and psychic consultations as well as the Grassroots Cafe, which operates out of the Bundy Annex daily, and Empire Cold Smoking.

Over the course of the weekend, the Bundy Musuem raised nearly $7,000 between donations and art sales.

Since announcing the funding crisis in September, the museum has raised an additional $17,000. The money will directly benefit the Bundy, helping to continue its operations until it secures sustainable funding.

The Bundy Musuem says in the future it will rely on regular fundraisers like Bundy Fest, grants from government and private organizations, and donations from the public to continue serving the community.

If you are interested in supporting the Bundy Musuem, you can do so by donating, attending the museum and its many events, or spreading awareness by word of mouth.

For more information, visit thebundymuseum.com.